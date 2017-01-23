Kenya: Doctors on Strike to Get Sacking Letters – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Doctors on Strike to Get Sacking Letters
AllAfrica.com
Nearly 4,000 dismissal letters will be issued to doctors who are on strike from this week, the Nation.co.ke has learnt. Chairman of County Health Executives Forum Andrew Mulwa said immediately county governments issue the letters, there will be no …
