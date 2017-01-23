Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Doctors on Strike to Get Sacking Letters

Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Doctors on Strike to Get Sacking Letters
AllAfrica.com
Nearly 4,000 dismissal letters will be issued to doctors who are on strike from this week, the Nation.co.ke has learnt. Chairman of County Health Executives Forum Andrew Mulwa said immediately county governments issue the letters, there will be no
Doctors' strike talks to resume as arrest deadline loomsCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Doctors turn to prayers in solving standoff with governmentHivisasa.com
Kenya says open for talks with striking doctors to resolve crisisXinhua
The Standard (press release) –Independent Online –Business Daily (press release) (blog) –Citizen TV (press release)
