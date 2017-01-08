Kenya doctors reject offer as strike hits second month – gulfnews.com
Kenya doctors reject offer as strike hits second month
NAIROBI: Kenyan doctors on Friday rejected the government's offer of a 40 per cent pay rise in the latest bid to end a monthlong strike that has crippled public hospitals across the country. Thousands of doctors in the country downed tools on December …
