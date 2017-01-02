Kenya: Four Killed As Car Drives Into Crowd in Busia – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Four Killed As Car Drives Into Crowd in Busia
Four people were killed and dozens injured after a car drove into a crowd at Bulemia Market, Busia County, on Sunday night. Busia OCPD Stephen Wambua said the four died on the spot while the injured were taken to Khunyangu and Nangina hospitals.
