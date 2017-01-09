Kenya: Help Governors Break Traffic Rules at Your Own Peril, Boinnet Warns Officers – AllAfrica.com
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
Kenya: Help Governors Break Traffic Rules at Your Own Peril, Boinnet Warns Officers
Nairobi — The Office of the Inspector General of Police has cautioned officers against facilitating county government officials to flout traffic rules. In a directive to regional coordinators and county commanders, the officers have been warned …
