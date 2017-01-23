Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: I'll Hand Over Peacefully If I Lose, Says Uhuru – AllAfrica.com

Kenya: I'll Hand Over Peacefully If I Lose, Says Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to peacefully hand over power to the Opposition should his Jubilee Party lose the next elections. He will respect the will of Kenyans and abide by their decision, he said at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri, on Sunday
