Kenya: I’ll Hand Over Peacefully If I Lose, Says Uhuru – AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to peacefully hand over power to the Opposition should his Jubilee Party lose the next elections. He will respect the will of Kenyans and abide by their decision, he said at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri, on Sunday …
