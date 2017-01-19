Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC sorts out Kalonzo ID mix-up as probe starts – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 19, 2017


Daily Nation

IEBC sorts out Kalonzo ID mix-up as probe starts
Daily Nation
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba (center) addresses a press conference at IEBC offices on January 18, 2017. An ID mix-up involving Kalonzo Musyoka has been resolved. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION …
