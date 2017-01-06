Kenya: Mark Too Died of Heart Condition, Family Says – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Mark Too Died of Heart Condition, Family Says
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The family of former Nominated MP the late Mark Too says it is satisfied with a post-mortem report that shows that he died from heart-related complications, contrary to reports suggesting that he was killed. The burial committee chairman …
Mark Too burial to proceed as woman drops case
Mark Too's funeral service to be conducted at AIC Milimani, Friday
Fallen leader's requiem mass to be held today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG