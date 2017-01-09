Kenya: No Voter’s Card, No Alcohol for Murang’a Residents – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenya: No Voter's Card, No Alcohol for Murang'a Residents
AllAfrica.com
Murang'a residents who do not have a voter's card will not be allowed to enjoy their favourite alcoholic drinks in the county from next week, bar and hotel owners have said. James Waweru, the chairman of the business owners' association, said they want …
