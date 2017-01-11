Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Nominee Promises to Clean Up Electoral Commission – AllAfrica.com

Daily Nation

Kenya: Nominee Promises to Clean Up Electoral Commission
AllAfrica.com
The nominee for the position of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman has promised to clean up the agency to ensure credibility in future elections. Mr Wafula Chebukati, who on Tuesday appeared before the National …
