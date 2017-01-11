Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya President accorded ceremonial welcome – Business Standard

Kenya President accorded ceremonial welcome
Business Standard
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official said. President Pranab Mukherjee welcomed the visiting dignitary who was presented an impressive Guard of Honour on the …
