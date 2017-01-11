Kenya President accorded ceremonial welcome – Business Standard
|
NDTV
|
Kenya President accorded ceremonial welcome
Business Standard
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official said. President Pranab Mukherjee welcomed the visiting dignitary who was presented an impressive Guard of Honour on the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
