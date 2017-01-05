Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four petitioners say Wabukala unfit for EACC job, accuse him of ‘wedding, baptising’ thieves – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Four petitioners say Wabukala unfit for EACC job, accuse him of 'wedding, baptising' thieves
The Star, Kenya
Retired ACK Archbishop Eliud Wabukala has abused office by "baptising, wedding and burying thieves" petitioners against his EACC chairman appointment have said. The four – Reverend John Mbugua, Gilbert Mukabane, Eric Abu and Jeramba Munuhe …
I'm the man to nip corruption in the bud – WabukalaCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Kenya: Wabukala to Face MPs for Anti-Corruption Agency Top Job VettingAllAfrica.com
JLAC vets Wabukhala for EACC job as four petitioners demand his removalHivisasa.com
Citizen TV (press release) –K24 TV
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.