Four petitioners say Wabukala unfit for EACC job, accuse him of 'wedding, baptising' thieves
The Star, Kenya
Four petitioners say Wabukala unfit for EACC job, accuse him of 'wedding, baptising' thieves
Retired ACK Archbishop Eliud Wabukala has abused office by "baptising, wedding and burying thieves" petitioners against his EACC chairman appointment have said. The four – Reverend John Mbugua, Gilbert Mukabane, Eric Abu and Jeramba Munuhe …
