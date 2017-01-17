No voter ID, no sex, urges Kenyan MP – New Vision
New Vision
No voter ID, no sex, urges Kenyan MP
New Vision
A man has their fingerprints scanned during a voter registration drive in Mombasa ahead of the August elections. AFP Photo. A Kenyan opposition MP has urged fellow women to impose a sex boycott until their men register to vote in August's general election.
