Kerosene Forex responsible for product’s price hike — IPMAN – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Kerosene Forex responsible for product's price hike — IPMAN
Pulse Nigeria
Okanlawon told newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday that the association should not be blamed for the increase. Published: 07.01.2017; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · A fuel station attendant dispenses kerosene at a Nigerian National Petroleum …
Forex responsible for kerosene price hike—IPMAN
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG