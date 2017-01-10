Kerosene hits N350 per litre in Jigawa – P.M. News
P.M. News
Kerosene hits N350 per litre in Jigawa
The lingering scarcity of kerosene in Hadejia and its environs has caused an increase in the price of the product to N350 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN checks in Hadejia on Tuesday showed that most petrol stations had run out …
