Kerosene price increases to N400/litre

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

kerosene 1

The price of Kerosene, an essential household commodity, has increased by 60 per cent in Kaduna, from N1,100 a gallon in December, 2016 to N1,600 in first week of January 2017. Dealers of the product told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday, that the products suddenly became scarce and expensive, which […]

