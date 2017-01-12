Kerosene scarcity hits Nsukka – P.M. News
P.M. News
Kerosene scarcity hits Nsukka
P.M. News
Some residents of Nsukka in Enugu have decried the scarcity of kerosene in the town which has resulted in the product being sold for as high as N300 per litre. The commodity sells for between N280 and N300 per litre at filling stations as against the …
