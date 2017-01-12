Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Kerosene scarcity hits Nsukka

P.M. News

Some residents of Nsukka in Enugu have decried the scarcity of kerosene in the town which has resulted in the product being sold for as high as N300 per litre. The commodity sells for between N280 and N300 per litre at filling stations as against the …



and more »