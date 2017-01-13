Kerosene scarcity hits Nsukka – The Nation Newspaper
Kerosene scarcity hits Nsukka
The Nation Newspaper
Residents of Nsukka in Enugu State have decried scarcity of kerosene, which has resulted in the product being sold for N300 per litre. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commodity sells for between N280 and N300 per litre at filling stations …
