Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kerosene scarcity looms as product sells for N300 per litre in A/Ibom – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kerosene scarcity looms as product sells for N300 per litre in A/Ibom
BusinessDay
Kerosene scarcity has hit Akwa Ibom state, a major oil producer as the product now sells for N270 and N300 per litre making many households to resort to panic buying fearing that the commodity might not be available sooner or later for them to buy.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.