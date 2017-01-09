Kerosene scarcity looms as product sells for N300 per litre in A/Ibom – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Kerosene scarcity looms as product sells for N300 per litre in A/Ibom
BusinessDay
Kerosene scarcity has hit Akwa Ibom state, a major oil producer as the product now sells for N270 and N300 per litre making many households to resort to panic buying fearing that the commodity might not be available sooner or later for them to buy.
