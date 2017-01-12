Kerosene Scarcity To End Soon–NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians that the current kerosene scarcity being experience across the country will abate soon as the Corporation’s three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri have resumed production of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), otherwise known as diesel and kerosene respectively.

Describing the course of the current situation as disequilibrium in demand and supply of the white products, the Corporation said the resumption of refining of AGO and DPK is expected to balance the supply shortage.

A statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, said the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) resumed production last Saturday at about 10:22hrs, with the plant’s CDU functioning.

According to him, this disclosure was made by the managing director of the WRPC, Engr. Solomon Ladenegan, who stated that the plant had been doing well since the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) was revved up on Saturday, 7 January, 2017.

He revealed further that the plant now refines two million litres of kerosene and three million litres of diesel daily. “This morning, we have pumped the products to PPMC and they have started loading. They are going to load up to 1 million litres of DPK and AGO. The products are there in the tank and we are doing everything to get them to the market,” Engr. Ladenegan disclosed.

Similarly, the managing director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Dr Bafred Enjugu, was reported to have disclosed that the Port Harcourt Refinery was producing three million litres of AGO daily, in addition to millions of DPK being churned out by the refinery daily.

Enjugu enthused that his operators were thrilled having rehabilitated the old Port Harcourt Refinery where production of AGO was being carried out by themselves without foreign expertise deployment.

The statement added that an independent marketer, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Yahaya of Yamoyus Nigeria Limited who was at the PHRC Depot for loading, described the refinery and the depot environment as positive, affirming that he and his co-marketers had access to PMS, AGO and DPK in sufficient quantities. “I think this is because the refinery has started working,” Alhaji Yahaya stated.

According to the statement, “the Kaduna Refinery has also roared into action, producing millions of litres of white products to ease out the situation in supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

