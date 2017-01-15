Kevin Hart producing ‘Black Man’s Guide’ for History channel special – PhillyVoice.com
|
PhillyVoice.com
|
Kevin Hart producing 'Black Man's Guide' for History channel special
PhillyVoice.com
The A+E Networks announced last week that Hart is slated to executive produce and star in a two-hour History channel special, “Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man's Guide to History,” that will feature a series of re-enactments focusing on significant …
(Photo: Getty Images, David Livingston)
Kevin Hart To Star In, Produce 'The Black Man's Guide To History'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG