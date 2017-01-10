Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out New Stills from Supergirl Lives! – ComingSoon.net

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


ComingSoon.net

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Check Out New Stills from Supergirl Lives!
ComingSoon.net
The CW has brought online quite a few stills from the upcoming Supergirl episode 2×09, “Supergirl Lives.” Airing Monday, January 23, the episode is directed by Kevin Smith and the title offers a nod to his failed Superman film from the 1990s. As you
Kevin Smith's Supergirl Lives First Photos ReleasedComicbook.com
Supergirl Photos from "Supergirl Lives"TV Fanatic
New details about The Flash/Supergirl musical crossoverFanSided
ScreenCrush –Flickering Myth (blog) –Yahoo TV (blog) –The Siver Times
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.