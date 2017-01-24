Kgalema Motlanthe: Recycling leaders is a bad idea – Mail & Guardian
Kgalema Motlanthe: Recycling leaders is a bad idea
Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has rubbished claims that he is interested in taking over from President Jacob Zuma. “Personally, I am not keen to stand again as president. I think it is a bad idea to recycle leaders,” Motlanthe said. In an …
