Kgalema Motlanthe: Recycling leaders is a bad idea – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Kgalema Motlanthe: Recycling leaders is a bad idea
Mail & Guardian
Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has rubbished claims that he is interested in taking over from President Jacob Zuma. “Personally, I am not keen to stand again as president. I think it is a bad idea to recycle leaders,” Motlanthe said. In an
