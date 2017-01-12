Khan Will Wait For Brook To Retain Belt Before Fighting

Amir Khan believes the British showdown between him and Kell Brook should wait until after the mandatory defence of his IBF welterweight belt against Errol Spence Jr.

Eddie Hearn has been planning Brook’s year and even though it features a bout against Manny Pacquiao, he insists the fight against Khan is more important.

The WBA and IBF titles have been previously held by Khan at super-lightweight and the Brit believes the fight with Brook will be more bigger if he retains his belt against Spence Jr.

“The fight between me and him will be worth even more if there is a world title on the line,” Khan told Talksport.

“Kell knows the biggest fight and biggest pay day he will ever get is against me. I am on a different level where I can face other fighters and get the same amount of money.

“I have always said to Kell and Eddie Hearn that the fight is going to be worth more money if there is a title on the line. It will be a bigger fight not only in Britain but around the world. I want him to keep hold of that IBF title because I want to take it off him.

“He has that defence to make against Errol Spence, and we are going to let him make that defence, keep hold of the title, and then the fight can happen between me and him.

“I think it is a great fight for me. I respect Kell. I think he is a great fighter and it is about time now we both get it on. I have left it to my team. I have told my team that this is the fight I want and if it makes sense financially, let’s make it happen.”

The Bolton fighter would prefer to face Brook at the end of the year and expects to take a warm-up fight in the spring following hand surgery.

“I’m in the States now and had a meeting with Al Haymon last week,” said Khan. “He said to me with the hand operation, we want to get a good feel fight, to get back into it again.

“It has been almost a year since I last fought so I want to get back in there to get that ring rust away. I want to fight again March or April time. I should find out within the next month.”

