Kickstarter pulls plug on adoption app campaign Adoptly
If you can swipe right on a potential partner or your next pet, should you also be able to swipe right on your next child? Adoptly is an app that simplifies the adoption process via the same mechanic that made Tinder so popular. Kickstarter recently pulled the campaign.
