Kid Konnect – Hammer feat Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Kid Konnect is kicking off 2017 on a high note. Linking up with som of the dopest rappers and artists in and outside of Naija. The new track is titled Hammer, and it features Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils. Enjoy!

