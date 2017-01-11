Kid Konnect – Hammer feat Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils
Kid Konnect is kicking off 2017 on a high note. Linking up with som of the dopest rappers and artists in and outside of Naija. The new track is titled Hammer, and it features Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils. Enjoy!
