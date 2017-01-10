Kidnap Victim Escapes From Custody In Ebonyi

There was tension and panic on Tuesday along the ever busy Ogoja road in the heart of Abakaliki capital city, Ebonyi state as 2 serving military officers (names withheld) and 2 civilians, Mmaduabuchi and Obiefule were said to have attempted abducting an Ebonyi businessman, one Mr. Igwe Kingsley Uche in the state

The incident which occurred at about 2:15 pm caused panic and tension along the road as unsuspecting passers-by who went to eat at a joint in the area took to their heels as the suspected kidnappers allegedly forced their victim into a waiting Lexus RX 300 Jeep.

LEADERSHIP reliable gathered that the victim who was confused about the sudden development, decided to escape for his life by jumping out from the kidnappers car at a Police Check Point along Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Abakaliki, the victim said: “The hoodlums were on high speed along Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway heading to Enugu State and luckily I saw a Police check point wherein I jumped out from the kidnappers’ Lexus Jeep car and alerted the Police who intervened and they were arrested despite their attempt to escape

“The Kidnappers were taken to the Police Headquarters, Abakaliki where two of the kidnappers are currently being detained while two of the soldiers and the two cars used for their operation: RX 300 Lexus Jeep and Honda Baby Boy without plate number including two AK 47 rifles and one pistols were taken to Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki”

While commending the effort of the Police in his rescue, the victim, however alleged his unlawful and subsequent bail at the police command despite his travail in the hands of the kidnappers

According to him, “My life is under threat and I don’t know why the police is not straightforward with this case”

when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu who confirmed the kidnap incident in Abakaliki stated that the matter was still under investigation

He said that the action of the kidnappers was for them to use the military officers to legalize their illegality adding that the suspects came from Abia State to carry out the dastardly act in the State.

