Kidnapped teachers urge Trump to negotiate release with Taliban

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Two university professors who were kidnapped in Kabul months ago pleaded with the U.S. government and president-elect Donald Trump to negotiate their release in a video released by the Taliban. Timothy Weekes, an Australian, and Kevin King, an American, were kidnapped near the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul in August, 2016. The video, the…

