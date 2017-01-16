Kidnapper killed while trying to abduct an Ondo monarch’s wife

Police detectives, shot dead a member of a kidnap gang who abducted Grace Faduyile, wife of Oba Gabriel Babatunde Faduyile, the traditional ruler of Ikoya in Okitipupa area of the state, afternoon.

Femi Joseph,spokesperson of the state police command told reporters:



“Immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters.The men, were said to have later abandoned her in a bush. However, police still engaged the kidnappers in an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them. The others escaped with bullet injuries.”

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt, while the policemen and the hunters were still searching for the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

