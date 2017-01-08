‘Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers From Zamfara, Kaduna Infiiltrating Niger State’

Niger state government has said cattle rustlers from Zamfara and Kaduna states are the ones infiltrating their communities.

The government has also assured the people of the state about the readiness of the security agencies to tackle the upsurge in cases of kidnapping and cattle rustling in some parts of Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

The commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa stated that the government was worried that people of questionable characters have capitalized on the border with the notorious Birnin Gwari forest of kaduna state to infiltrate the state.

Vatsa said those criminals chased out from Zamafara state by the military have also infiltrated the state through the Birni Gwari axis to carry out the nefarious acts of Kidnapping and cattle rustling.

He stated that in line with the principle of the present administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on ensuring peace and security of lives and property, the government has mobilized security agencies to curb the trends.

He however, appealed to the people of the area to co-operate with the security agents by offering useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals terrorizing innocent people of the area.

According to him, there was no way the security agents could succeed in bringing down the criminals if the people refuse to share with them useful information on their modes of operations.

While calling on the people of the state to always be wary of

questionable characters around them, he reiterated that the government will always remained committed to making sure that those perpetrating

the criminal acts in Rafi and shiroro local government areas of the state were made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As a government we are assuring security agencies of the government readiness to always cooperate to rid the state of criminal activities and criminalities, because we understand the importance of their role to achieving our targeted development goals.” He stated.

