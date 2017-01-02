Kidnappers of Kogi monarch want N20m

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The gunmen that abducted the paramount ruler of Ajaokuta, Ohi of Ajaokuta in Kogi State, Musa Achuja, has reportedly demanded for N20 million ransom before the release of the Second Class king.

Vanguard gathered that the traditional ruler was on his way home from Lokoja on Saturday December 31, 2016, when he was abducted along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road by unknown gunmen.

A family source revealed that the Ohi’s driver and one of his aides, who were travelling with him, escaped by the whiskers.

He added that the abductors have contacted the family and demanded for N20 million ransom

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Kogi Police Command, Mr Williams Aya, said the incident was yet to be reported to the command.

He assured that police will spring into action to ensure rescue of the abducted traditional ruler once the command is briefed on the details of the incident.

