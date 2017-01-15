Kidnappers of Nigeria Turkish College staff, students demand N1.2bn
The abductors of students and members of staff of the Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC) have demanded N1.2b ransom for the release of the victims. The abductors reportedly called a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand. They were abducted at about 9:30pm on Friday when the kidnappers dug […]
