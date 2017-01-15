Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnappers of Nigeria Turkish College staff, students demand N1.2bn

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The abductors of students and members of staff of the Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC) have demanded N1.2b ransom for the release of the victims. The abductors reportedly called a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand. They were abducted at about 9:30pm on Friday when the kidnappers dug […]

