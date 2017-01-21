Kidnappers of Turkish School Students & Staff Reject N7.2m Ransom

Kidnappers of Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC), Ogun State have rejected a N7.25 million ransom parents raised. Armed men had on January 13, stormed the school premises at about 9.30PM and held hostage three female supervisors, a female cook, a female teacher (Turkish), three students, and two others that were in the school for coaching for Unified […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

