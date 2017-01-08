Kiggundu murder suspects yet to be charged

Police are locked in negotiations with Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the decision to charge about 18 suspects in the killing of Maj Mohammed Kiggundu with murder.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson told journalists that the suspects including the acting leader of the Muslim Tabliq sect in Uganda will be brought to court soon. Kayima said both Police and the DPP are in final stages of gathering the required evidence and soon after files will be sanctioned. Mwanje has since petitioned the DPP saying his rights are being violated. Through his lawyers, he argued that despite protestations of his innocence and absence of evidence, he has continued to suffer torture in detention.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Kiggundu murder suspects yet to be charged appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

