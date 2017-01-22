Kill Any Fulani Herdsman Found Around My Church – Apostle Suleiman (VIDEO)

Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has instructed ordered that any Fulani herdsman found around his Church should be killed.

He gave the order while addressing his congregation. The Minister claimed that an unnamed person called him to inform him of a plan to use fulani herdsmen to murder him.

Apostle Suleiman said, somebody called me and told me ”that there is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you and I said ok and the person said I should be careful and I said careful of what. He said the herdsmen are just going to run into the road like herdsmen and begin to cause confusion and while your security men clear them and you come out, they will open fire. I said okay.

”After about a week, he called me and said please, if you don’t do that, they might bring them to come around church premises. I said its okay. And I told my people, any Fulani herdsman you see around you, kill him. I have told them in the church here, that any fulani herdsman that just entered by mistake, Kill him, Kill Him. Cut his head. If they are busy killing christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen.”

Watch the video below:

