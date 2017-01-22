‘Kill Any Fulani Herdsman That Comes Near The Church’ – Apostle Suleiman [VIDEO]

Apostle Johnson Suleman, a radical cleric and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, has ordered that is members kill Fulani herdsmen who come to near his church in Auchi, Edo State.

According to Apostle Suleman, this order is in reaction, to intelligence he received that there was a plot to attack his church using Fulani herdsmen as a cover to launch an assault that is aimed at assassinating him.

During a sermon delivered in his church headquarters on Sunday, January 15, 2017, the cleric expressed his disappointment at the don’t-care attitude of the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government towards the killing of Christians in the country, using the Southern Kaduna genocide as a touchpoint.

Earlier this month, Suleiman attacked President Buhari and the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over the killings in the Christian-dominated Southern Kaduna region of the state.

He warned President Muhammadu Buhari and his co-travellers to stop acts of divisiveness, marginalisation, exclusion and palpable hatred for Christians and the body of Christ.

“The lack of tolerance currently being witnessed was unprecedented in the history of the country. Anybody who makes the church and Christians his target for destruction in 2017 will die! God will use them as scapegoats,” he said.

According to him, the double standards being adopted by Buhari and the government of All Progressives Congress in handling state affairs, especially his silence on the genocide in Southern Kaduna, has continued to fuel mutual recriminations and mistrust among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country.

“Over 200 people have been killed [in Southern Kaduna] and nobody has been arrested,” he told his congregation last Sunday. “Yet, a few people were killed in during Rivers Rerun election and a panel of investigation has been set up.”

Over 800 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna, including Christian clerics, and churches burnt in a sustained and systematic killing campaign which Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, describes as “ethnic and religious cleansing“.

Watch the explosive video below:

