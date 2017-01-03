Kill The N15bn MDAs Foreign Training Estimates

The evil in the spirit of budget padding has not quite been exorcised from the nation’s appropriation processes for the simple reason that habits, especially the bad ones, die very hard. Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government are aware of a subsisting Federal Government embargo on foreign travels and training, yet they are trying to arm-twist the authorities to approve an estimated N15 billion for the same travels and training this year alone.

The order banning the trips is specific and unambiguous. It says that no ministry, extra-ministerial office, department, agency or parastatals shall send staff outside Nigeria for training at government expense whether or not that agency draws funds from the federal government budget or meets its financial needs from revenue generated by it. The order did not stop there. It went on to warn that public servants invited for foreign trainings/study tour, conferences by any organisation, government or other bilateral/multilateral organisation will only be allowed to travel if no travel cost, estacode application or any other cost on government is involved.

The last time we checked, this order that came into effect under the Goodluck Jonathan administration has not been reviewed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration. Yet civil servants pretend that the well-publicised circular did not exist and went on to inject that whopping sum of money into the budget for that purpose.

For some of the MDAs, this so called foreign training are nothing more than paid holiday during which they use the generous estacode they claim to shop and revel. That is, when those of them with conscience travel at all. What obtains is that they simply collect the allowances due them here in the country and go home and sleep ignoring the special impact the training is expected to make on the quality of their services when they come back. Reprehensible as this habit that has persisted over time is, civil servants have perfected the skill of circumventing most government policies they imagine do not sufficiently accommodate their ill-conceived pecuniary interest. We implore the National Assembly to be mindful of these illicit additions to the budget and fish out traces of this money wherever they are hidden and make sure that they are expunged from that fiscal document.

Over and above this, we are more concerned about the corruption- tainted motive behind the insistence of the civil servants to always have their way regardless of what the rules and regulations undergirding the service stipulate. It also points to the oft-repeated assertions that the present administration’s anti-corruption campaign has a long way to go in achieving the government’s intention of sanitising the polity. While attention is presently focused on supposed gargantuan lootings by top political figures, petty thieves in the MDAs, who take a little at a time, are having field days. This is their style, incomprehensible and condemnable, which will take a while to be fully exposed and effectively checked. The incorrigible disposition of these men and women the President hastily commended for being the real engine room of government activities ought to be the target of whoever is driving the ‘change begins with me’ campaign.

This time last year, the entire nation recoiled in horror at the level of padding that was visited on the budget. It was so massive that ministers, who appeared before the Senate to defend their estimates, could not recognise their own budgets. With the uproar it generated, many believed that the last had been heard about the indecent behaviour. But public servants, masters in their own game when it comes to manipulating every rule, have other ideas. They must be monitored and controlled.

In our opinion, no matter what methods they adopt to beat every trap, the government must begin to set examples with those caught in the act. Last year, the director who caused the mayhem was merely transferred to another department to continue with his acts against the state. We think that this is not far reaching enough. He should have been retired compulsorily and prosecuted. If that drastic step had been taken then, no civil servant would have had the courage to over step his or her bounds now as far as the budget is concerned. In our view, it is not too late to adopt that measure so urgently needed in budget procedure and processes.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

