Killer On The Loose: VIO officer rapes 13-yr-old girl, infects her with HIV

A 45-year-old retired officer with the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Tukur Musa, has been arraigned before a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping and infecting a 13-year-old girl with the HIV Virus.

The police prosecutor in the case, Inspector Shuaibu Musa had earlier told the court presided by Chief magistrate Maryam Sabo, Musa of Panshekera Quarters in the municipality, committed the offense on December 29, 2016, knowing fully well that he was living with the virus.

Inspector Musa said the case was reported to the Panshekera Police Division by one Rabiu Usman of the same address as the accused.

"It was reported at the Panshekera Police Station that Tukur lured the complainant’s 13-year-old daughter into his room at the Panshekara Quarters in Kano and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The victim was rushed to the Murtala Mohammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for examination and was found to have been infected with HIV," Inspector Usman said.

When the charge of rape was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty and magistrate Sabo ordered that he be remanded in prison custody pending the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution. The case was adjourned to January 18, 2017, for a mention.

