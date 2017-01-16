Killers On The Loose: Man attacked on his farm by Fulani herdsmen in Delta

A man has escaped death in Delta State after suspected Fulani herdsmen brutally attacked him on his farmland.

But for the grace of God, a young man would have been dead by now after he was waylaid and brutally attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen while he was on his farm in Delta State.

According to Niger Delta News, the man whose name was not disclosed, was attacked on his farmland in Emu Ebendo, in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state by the suspects who inflicted serious machete cuts on him , leaving him for dead.

A resident of the community, Christian Onwugbolu, said the incident has caused serious tension in the area with the youths becoming restive and calling for blood just as the elders have been calming them down.

The state police command is said to be aware of the incident and investigations have begun into the matter while residents have taken it upon themselves to set up vigilante groups to checkmate the activities of the herdsmen.

