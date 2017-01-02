Killing of Nigerian in S/Africa unacceptable–FG

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the latest extra judicial killing of a Nigerian in South Africa as “worrying and condemnable”. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement in Abuja on Monday said the latest gruesome killing of Tochukwu Nnadi by Police in South Africa, was unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria. The statement was signed by her Media aide, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

