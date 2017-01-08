Killing of varsity lecturer: ASUU demands justice

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is displeased with how the police are handling the case of Christiana Agbulu, a lecturer with Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, who was abducted last November 26 but found murdered last Wednesday, in Lokoja.

Chairman of Nsukka Zone of the association, Prof. Ukwoh Ikoli, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the end of ASUU zonal meeting at the weekend held at the Federal University, Lokoja.

Ikoli called for justice on the murder of their colleague, saying their apprehension stemmed from the negligent way such cases in the past had been handled by the police.

The ASUU boss, who said the body will go to any length to demand justice for their slain colleague, urged the police to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted in line with the law of the land.

He said the union was ready to embark on private prosecution of the case, asking the police to conclude investigation on time and hands off the case if it knew it will not pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

Agbulu, a lecturer 1 in the Department of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, was abducted on November 26 but was found death last Wednesday by the police in Lokoja after his abductors had collected N150,000 ransom.

Police however on Wednesday said three kidnappers suspected to be involved in her abduction and subsequent killing had been arrested.

The post Killing of varsity lecturer: ASUU demands justice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

