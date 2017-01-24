Kim Dotcom’s MegaUpload 2.0 Hits a Roadblock, Launch Delayed
The much-hyped product of this year, MegaUpload 2.0 may not hit the market anytime soon. Kim Dotcom, the person behind Bitcoin-based file storage system, attributed the delays to certain regulatory roadblocks. Kim announced the reason behind the delay in one of his tweets a few hours ago. According to the tweet, the delay was due … Continue reading Kim Dotcom’s MegaUpload 2.0 Hits a Roadblock, Launch Delayed
