Kim Dotcom’s MegaUpload 2.0 Hits a Roadblock, Launch Delayed

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The much-hyped product of this year, MegaUpload 2.0 may not hit the market anytime soon. Kim Dotcom, the person behind Bitcoin-based file storage system, attributed the delays to certain regulatory roadblocks. Kim announced the reason behind the delay in one of his tweets a few hours ago. According to the tweet, the delay was due … Continue reading Kim Dotcom’s MegaUpload 2.0 Hits a Roadblock, Launch Delayed

The post Kim Dotcom’s MegaUpload 2.0 Hits a Roadblock, Launch Delayed appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

