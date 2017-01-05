Kim K steps out in very distressed jeans for lunch – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Kim K steps out in very distressed jeans for lunch
Gistmaster (blog)
Kim Kardashian's gradually returning to her former lifestyle before the Paris robbery incident. She was seen out for lunch with songwriting legend, Carole Bayer Sager, flanked by massive bodyguards on Wednesday in Bel-Air. She stepped out in massively …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG