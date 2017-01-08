Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Blue Ivy’s 5th Birthday Party

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

We earlier reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made their first public appearance since the rapper was hospitalised. The power couple were spotted visiting Beyoncé and Jay Z at their home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, on Friday, January 6, less than two months after West publicly slammed his friends. According to report, Kimye …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Blue Ivy’s 5th Birthday Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.