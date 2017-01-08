Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Blue Ivy’s 5th Birthday Party
We earlier reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made their first public appearance since the rapper was hospitalised. The power couple were spotted visiting Beyoncé and Jay Z at their home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, on Friday, January 6, less than two months after West publicly slammed his friends. According to report, Kimye …
