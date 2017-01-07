Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks On Paris Robbery And Kanye’s Hospitalisation
Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has finally opened up on her ordeal with the Paris robbers and the subsequent breakdown suffered by her husband and rapper, Kanye West in a teaser trailer for the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians season. In the trailer released by E! on Friday, Kim Kardashian in the 30 seconds…
