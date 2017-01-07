Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks On Paris Robbery And Kanye’s Hospitalisation

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has finally opened up on her ordeal with the Paris robbers and the subsequent breakdown suffered by her husband and rapper, Kanye West in a teaser trailer for the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians season. In the trailer released by E! on Friday, Kim Kardashian in the 30 seconds…

The post Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks On Paris Robbery And Kanye’s Hospitalisation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

