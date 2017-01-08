Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reconcile With Jay Z, Beyoncé At Blue Ivy’s Birthday Bash? – International Business Times
|
International Business Times
|
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reconcile With Jay Z, Beyoncé At Blue Ivy's Birthday Bash?
International Business Times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reconciled with Jay Z and Beyoncé after the “Gold Digger” rapper slammed the couple in November 2016. According to US Weekly, Kardashian and West attended Jay Z and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's fifth birthday, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG