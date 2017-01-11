Kim Kardashian: ‘Radar Online’ Didn’t Provide Robbery Video [Debunked] – The Inquisitr
The Inquisitr
Kim Kardashian: 'Radar Online' Didn't Provide Robbery Video [Debunked]
The Inquisitr
Radar Online is not the source of the video that led to the arrest of Kim Kardashians alleged robbers. However, the webloid certainly wants to take credit. “RadarOnline.com's bombshell exclusive video exposing Kim Kardashian's robbers helped lead …
