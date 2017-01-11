Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian: ‘Radar Online’ Didn’t Provide Robbery Video [Debunked] – The Inquisitr

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Inquisitr

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kim Kardashian: 'Radar Online' Didn't Provide Robbery Video [Debunked]
The Inquisitr
Radar Online is not the source of the video that led to the arrest of Kim Kardashians alleged robbers. However, the webloid certainly wants to take credit. “RadarOnline.com's bombshell exclusive video exposing Kim Kardashian's robbers helped lead

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.