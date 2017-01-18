King Alfred Diete-Spiff’s wife celebrates golden jubilee

Friends, family and other well wishers at the weekend throng the Port Harcourt residence of the First Military Governor of the old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, to celebrate his wife and heartthrob, Barrister Josephine Diete-Spiff, who just clocked fifty years. It was a gathering of the creme-de-la-creme of the society as guests paid glowing […]

The post King Alfred Diete-Spiff’s wife celebrates golden jubilee appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

