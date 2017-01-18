Pages Navigation Menu

King Alfred Diete-Spiff’s wife celebrates golden jubilee

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Friends, family and other well wishers at the weekend throng the Port Harcourt residence of the First Military Governor of the old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, to celebrate his wife and heartthrob, Barrister Josephine Diete-Spiff, who just clocked fifty years. It was a gathering of the creme-de-la-creme of the society as guests paid glowing […]

