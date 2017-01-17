King Day parade turns violent when 8 shot in Miami – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
King Day parade turns violent when 8 shot in Miami
Daily Mail
MIAMI (AP) — A national holiday celebrating nonviolence and Martin Luther King Jr. erupted into mayhem when eight people were shot at a park named after the slain civil rights leader. Hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK …
VIDEO: Trump tries to calm tensions after Lewis squabble
Trump's meeting with King's son touches on voting rights
Actor criticised for Martin Luther King tweet
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG