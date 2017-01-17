Pages Navigation Menu

King Mohammed VI to Visit Ghana on Wednesday Ahead of AU Summit – Morocco World News

King Mohammed VI to Visit Ghana on Wednesday Ahead of AU Summit
Rabat – King Mohammed VI will be visiting Ghana on Wednesday, according to “reliable” sources close to the matter cited by Le360. The trip will begin the monarch's latest tour of Africa, right before the African Union summit in Addis Ababa at the end
