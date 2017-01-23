King Mumbere re-applies for bail

The King of Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere has re-applied for bail before Jinja High Court.

Mumbere was on Monday last week charged afresh with terrorism, murder and attempted murder he allegedly committed between the months of July and November last year at Bukara Village, Kabonero sub-county, and at Nyabutsi village, Karangura sub-county in Kabalore district

In his second bail application, Mumbere has argued that it is his constitutional right to be granted bail, his of advanced age and ill-health.

His lawyers Caleb Alaka and Company Advocates maintain that Mumbere’s first bail granted to him on January 13, 2017 still stands despite his re-arrest.

It’s against this background that they are re-applying for bail in respect of the fresh charges.

Mumbere was last week remanded to prison after he was charged with seven new counts including terrorism, murder and attempted murder before the Jinja Chief Magistrates Court.

According to the charge sheet, Mumbere who appeared alone in the dock, is charged alongside twenty others for the offences that they are said to have committed between July and November last year.

The state says Mumbere committed the offences “with an intent to influence or intimidate the Government or a section of the public for either a political, religious, social or economic reason”.

Prosecution further alleges that the crimes were “indiscriminately committed with out due regard to

the safety of others or property when the accused directly or indirectly involved themselves in the murder of police officers, army men and members of the public, attacked various police establishments on top of unlawfully making explosives and ammunition”.

Among the victims, Mumbere is said to have murdered police constables Simon Peter Apile, Saverio Ochema and also attempted to murder Deputy AIP Denis Ahebwa and police constables Polycare Ojoko,Fransico Nsimaki and Benon Byaki in September 2016.

Mumbere apeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Kaggwa who remanded him to Luzira until the January 30, 2017.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post King Mumbere re-applies for bail appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

